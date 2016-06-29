Texas Shooting 911 Call

Alabama native Christy Byrd Sheats is accused of killing her two daughters this past Friday in Texas.

According to Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls, she called a family meeting to tell the girls about the impending divorce with her husband, Jason Sheats. However, she pulled out a handgun and shot her daughters.

The Ford Bend County Sheriff’s office released the 911 calls where you can hear Jason and his two daughters, Taylor and Madison, pleading with Christy for their lives.

You can listen to the two 911 calls below.