Shows
Matt & Aunie (6-10 am)
The Andrea Lindenberg Show (10-11 am)
Richard Dixon (11 am – 2 pm)
Leland Live (2-6 pm)
Mark Levin (6-9 pm)
Savage Nation (9 pm – Midnight)
Red Eye Radio (Midnight – 5 am)
Talk 99.5 News Department
Ready to Retire Planning Matters (Sat. 7-8 am)
Your House Inside and Out (Sat. 8-10 am)
Need to Know (Sat. 12-2 pm)
Go Natural w/ Rhonda Dial (Sat. 3-4 pm)
Podcasts
News
CNN News
Contests
125 Wacky Roadside Attractions Book Giveaway
Games
Sweet Deals
Search
LIVE from CES in Las Vegas
Posted on
January 5, 2017
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
Contest Rules
Advertise With Us
Station Information
Employment Opportunities